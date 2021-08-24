Franklin events coming soon

(FRANKLIN, NH) Franklin has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Franklin area:

2021 Dave Ellis Clinic Boscawen, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 130 Corn Hill Rd, Boscawen, NH

We are so excited to be hosting Dave Ellis again in 2021! This year's clinic will be held at Ancora Imparo Equine Center in Boscawen, NH. Stacia is really looking forward to hosting us at her...

The Birds Sanbornton, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 19 Meeting House Hill Rd, Sanbornton, NH

The Birds at Sanbornton Town Hall, Sanbornton, NH 03269, Sanbornton, United States on Fri Aug 27 2021 at 07:00 pm to Sat Aug 28 2021 at 07:00 pm

Free Summertime Concert Tilton, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: Tilton, NH

Free to the public. "Annie and the Orphans" will be performing the best Oldies from 6-8pm. We will be honoring our veterans! Reasonably priced food will be available. Bring your chair or blanket...

Boscawen Old Home Day Boscawen, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

The Town of Boscawen, New Hampshire will sponsor a free performance from Michael Menes at 5:00 PM on Saturday, August 28th, 2021 at the James Welch Park.

Aloha Celebrity Waiter Cookout & Auction Franklin, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 321 Prospect St, Franklin, NH

Enjoy a delicious barbecued dinner while being served and entertained by some of our favorite celebrity waiters. Then show your appreciation with generous tips for their great service! And round...