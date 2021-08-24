Cancel
Crystal City, TX

Crystal City calendar: Coming events

Crystal City Digest
 7 days ago

(CRYSTAL CITY, TX) Live events are lining up on the Crystal City calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Crystal City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22ut8H_0bbOxcCQ00

AWP PURGATORY

Uvalde, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 2429 MILAM ST, Uvalde, TX 78801

THE NEXT CHAPTER IN AWP WILL BE WRITTEN... AND THE ROAD TO OLYMPUS BEGINS AT PURGATORY! MATCH CARD TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PX0vN_0bbOxcCQ00

RESTORE: A Day Retreat for Women

Dilley, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 201 West Hugo Street, Dilley, TX 78017

Come join us for a day of restoration and personal growth!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gkWCc_0bbOxcCQ00

Will & The Bailouts 1 Year Blow out!!

Carrizo Springs, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:55 PM

Join us at The Pan American Event Center in Carrizo Springs, TX for a LIVE performance by Will & The Bailouts and Garrett Talamantes of the G1 Rodeo Show. Doors open at 6:00PM Music starts at 7:00...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vYzxB_0bbOxcCQ00

VIP Petcare at Petsense

Uvalde, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 2270 E. Main St., Uvalde, TX 78801

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tJc6N_0bbOxcCQ00

PRACTICE and Model Call Uvalde Fashion Night

Uvalde, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 301 W Main St, Uvalde, TX

Models are invited to try out and practice for the Uvalde Fashion Night produced and directed by Lady Lyria and benefitting El Progreso Memorial Library.

Crystal City, TX
