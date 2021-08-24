Coming soon: Monahans events

(MONAHANS, TX) Monahans is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Monahans area:

Bahama Bucks Benefit Night Odessa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 4230 N Grandview Ave, Odessa, TX

Come out & support the Austin Montessori PTA on Thursday, August 26th from 6-9 PM at Bahama Bucks on Grandview (4230 N Grandview). Proceeds from the benefit night will go to the Austin Montessori...

Flair Taverna Odessa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Live music with The Outiders from 7-10 at Flair Taverna! Come see us and eat some amazing food! Also check out other

Al-Anon Family Group Odessa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 4141 Tanglewood Ln, Odessa, TX

Please call before attending any community events. It is likely that they will be postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus. You can find CDC coronavirus information at...

Dual Lean Six Sigma Green Belt & Black Belt 4 days Classroom Training in Odessa, TX Odessa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 5221 John Ben Shepperd Pkwy, Odessa, TX

Simplykart is world’s leading Lean Six Sigma training and certification provider with 100% success rate. Our Lean Six Sigma Black Belt (LSSBB) 4 days Guaranteed to Run Bootcamp is one of kind...

Memorial service Monahans, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Find the obituary of Billie McDaniel (1937 - 2021) from Imperial, TX. Leave your condolences to the family on this memorial page or send flowers to show you care.