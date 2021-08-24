Cancel
Dickinson County, IA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dickinson by NWS

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-24 11:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 11:24:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dickinson THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL DICKINSON AND CENTRAL JACKSON COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Sioux Falls.

