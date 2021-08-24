Live events on the horizon in Wickenburg

(WICKENBURG, AZ) Live events are lining up on the Wickenburg calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Wickenburg:

Rancho Bar 7 Wickenburg, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 111 E Wickenburg Way, Wickenburg, AZ

Back for a second night! Enjoy the awesome food and great staff!

Under Review Sports Bar – Surprise, Arizona Surprise, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 13699 N Litchfield Rd, Surprise, AZ

Chill bar serving American fare in an open setting with casual seating, lots of windows, TV’S, and karaoke on Thursday nights starting at 9 P.M.

Coffee For Vets Surprise, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Address: 12425 W Bell Rd, Surprise, AZ

Special guest Debbie Lesko, US Representative for Arizona Free to all veterans! Free bagels and coffee sponsored by Einstein Bros. Bagels Space sponsored by AZ TechCelerator

Group Classes City of Surprise Parks and Rec Surprise, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 12741 N 140th Ln, Surprise, AZ

Legend Acres has Partnered with the City of Surprise Parks and Recreation to offer Group Classes in the Park!!!! Legend Acres offers 3 different obedience group classes starting on June 2nd...

D.C. Trip Info Meeting Wickenburg, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 260 W Yavapai St, Wickenburg, AZ

WCA Junior high students and families, come check out this great opportunity: Washington D.C. Trip 2022! A week long, whirlwind trip of all the major sights in D.C., Gettysburg, and possibly...