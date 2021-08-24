Cancel
Richfield, UT

Richfield calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
 7 days ago

(RICHFIELD, UT) Live events are coming to Richfield.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Richfield area:

SBDC Women in Business - Sevier County - August 25, 2021 - 12:30 pm

Richfield, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 800 W 200 S, Richfield, UT

Come and join us for our monthly Women in Business for Sevier County. About this Event August 25, 2021 at 12:30 PM Lunch and event held at Snow College - Richfield Sorensen Admin Bldg - 800 W 200...

Richfield Deseret Industries Donation Drop-Off

Richfield, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 700 South Main Street, Richfield, UT 84701

This Deseret Industries is accepting donations by appointment only. Sign up here or visit deseretindustries.org/reopen to learn more.

Jorgensen Honda Club Championship

Richfield, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1315 W 1800 S, Richfield, UT

The Men's Club championship is a two day tournament. 18 Holes are played both days. On Friday, players will sign up for tee times and can choose your pairing. Saturday will be a shotgun start and...

With Richfield Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

