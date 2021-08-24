Richfield calendar: Coming events
(RICHFIELD, UT) Live events are coming to Richfield.
These events are coming up in the Richfield area:
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:30 AM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:30 PM
Address: 800 W 200 S, Richfield, UT
Come and join us for our monthly Women in Business for Sevier County. About this Event August 25, 2021 at 12:30 PM Lunch and event held at Snow College - Richfield Sorensen Admin Bldg - 800 W 200...
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:30 AM
Address: 700 South Main Street, Richfield, UT 84701
This Deseret Industries is accepting donations by appointment only. Sign up here or visit deseretindustries.org/reopen to learn more.
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Address: 1315 W 1800 S, Richfield, UT
The Men's Club championship is a two day tournament. 18 Holes are played both days. On Friday, players will sign up for tee times and can choose your pairing. Saturday will be a shotgun start and...
