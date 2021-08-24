OPINION: Close Thunder Road

In October, Virginia will grant municipalities the power to enact and enforce noise ordinances. Fines may follow. Were we talking in person, I would have to shout this news, since you might not be able to hear anything over a black pickup lifted until the roof is 8 feet off the ground, fouling the air out of an exhaust tip the size of a grapefruit. Such trucks, nicknamed brodozers, and loud motorcycles seem more common than ever these days, for reasons unknown. While Americans have long preferred large vehicles, the taste for really loud ones has been a niche form of rudeness since the days of the Model T.