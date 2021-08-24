Coming soon: Wellston events

(WELLSTON, OH) Wellston has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Wellston:

Ladies Night Karaoke Jackson, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 601 East Main St, Jackson, OH

Beginning Thursday, August 26 the final Thursday of the month is LADIES NIGHT! Get the girls together for a night of karaoke and cocktails! Drink specials will be announced soon! Karaoke 7-11 PM

Transfer on Death vs. Trusts Seminar with Attorney at Law Ted Brown Mc Arthur, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 31935 State Route 93, McArthur, OH 45651

Attend this free, live Estate Planning & Asset Protection seminar in McArthur, Ohio with Attorney at Law Ted Brown

OVRDC Executive Committee Monthly Meeting - August Waverly, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 73 Progress Dr, Waverly, OH

The OVRDC Executive Committee Meeting is scheduled for August 26, 2021, at 1:30 pm, at the OVRDC Office, 73 Progress Drive, Waverly, Ohio. If you cannot attend in person but would like to listen...

The X Conference 2022 Jackson, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 6533 Ohio 327, Jackson, OH 45640

The X is an annual youth and young adult conference located in Jackson, Ohio.

Annie Sumi at United Plant Savers Rutland, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 35703 Loop Road, Rutland, OH 45775

Come join us for the last event in our 2021 summer concert series at United Plant Savers with Annie Sumi!