Wellston, OH

Coming soon: Wellston events

Wellston Today
Wellston Today
 7 days ago

(WELLSTON, OH) Wellston has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Wellston:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L8nWS_0bbOxHrH00

Ladies Night Karaoke

Jackson, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 601 East Main St, Jackson, OH

Beginning Thursday, August 26 the final Thursday of the month is LADIES NIGHT! Get the girls together for a night of karaoke and cocktails! Drink specials will be announced soon! Karaoke 7-11 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45WAAR_0bbOxHrH00

Transfer on Death vs. Trusts Seminar with Attorney at Law Ted Brown

Mc Arthur, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 31935 State Route 93, McArthur, OH 45651

Attend this free, live Estate Planning & Asset Protection seminar in McArthur, Ohio with Attorney at Law Ted Brown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZKWHV_0bbOxHrH00

OVRDC Executive Committee Monthly Meeting - August

Waverly, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 73 Progress Dr, Waverly, OH

The OVRDC Executive Committee Meeting is scheduled for August 26, 2021, at 1:30 pm, at the OVRDC Office, 73 Progress Drive, Waverly, Ohio. If you cannot attend in person but would like to listen...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ByCxr_0bbOxHrH00

The X Conference 2022

Jackson, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 6533 Ohio 327, Jackson, OH 45640

The X is an annual youth and young adult conference located in Jackson, Ohio.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kdYE5_0bbOxHrH00

Annie Sumi at United Plant Savers

Rutland, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 35703 Loop Road, Rutland, OH 45775

Come join us for the last event in our 2021 summer concert series at United Plant Savers with Annie Sumi!

With Wellston Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

