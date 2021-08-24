Coming soon: Wellston events
(WELLSTON, OH) Wellston has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Wellston:
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Address: 601 East Main St, Jackson, OH
Beginning Thursday, August 26 the final Thursday of the month is LADIES NIGHT! Get the girls together for a night of karaoke and cocktails! Drink specials will be announced soon! Karaoke 7-11 PM
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 AM
Address: 31935 State Route 93, McArthur, OH 45651
Attend this free, live Estate Planning & Asset Protection seminar in McArthur, Ohio with Attorney at Law Ted Brown
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:30 PM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:30 AM
Address: 73 Progress Dr, Waverly, OH
The OVRDC Executive Committee Meeting is scheduled for August 26, 2021, at 1:30 pm, at the OVRDC Office, 73 Progress Drive, Waverly, Ohio. If you cannot attend in person but would like to listen...
Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 PM
Address: 6533 Ohio 327, Jackson, OH 45640
The X is an annual youth and young adult conference located in Jackson, Ohio.
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Address: 35703 Loop Road, Rutland, OH 45775
Come join us for the last event in our 2021 summer concert series at United Plant Savers with Annie Sumi!
