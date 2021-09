It doesn't exactly have the reputation for being a staple of a healthy diet, but many of us still see a cold, crisp beer on a hot summer day as nothing short of a necessity. And if you're looking for a reason to up your intake, science has finally given you a good excuse—your heart health. A handful of studies have found that drinking a certain amount of beer each day can actually help protect your ticker. "It comes down to moderation," J. Michael Gaziano, MD, a preventive cardiologist with Brigham and Women's Hospital, told Harvard Health Publishing. "A safe amount may support a healthy heart and lower your risk of heart disease, while too much can be damaging." To see how much beer it takes to slash your risk of heart disease, read on.