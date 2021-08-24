Cancel
Rockdale, TX

Rockdale calendar: Events coming up

Rockdale Post
 7 days ago

(ROCKDALE, TX) Rockdale has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Rockdale area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u3qEU_0bbOxED600

Wood Flower Workshop

Taylor, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 410 West 7th Street, Taylor, TX 76574

Join us at The Loose Screw to craft the perfect flower arrangement that will last forever!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jNUhB_0bbOxED600

ECA Varsity Football @ Buckholts

Buckholts, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

The Buckholts (TX) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Eagle Christian Academy (Waco, TX) on Friday, August 27 @ 7:30p.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BmRDD_0bbOxED600

Claydies Night-Girls Night Out

Taylor, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 116 West 2nd Street, #Suite 108, Taylor, TX 76574

Claydies Night -Paint Your Own Pottery Level: Beginner + It's Claydies Night at Art Off Center, is our monthly ladies night out!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n3VUf_0bbOxED600

One Day Practical/Tactical Handgun Course

Lincoln, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: Lincoln, Texas, Lincoln, TX 78948

Full day of classroom and range training geared toward avoiding fights, but winning if we have to fight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=209pao_0bbOxED600

CLASH AT CALDWELL 3 presented by Lions Pride Sports

Caldwell, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 102 West Fox Street, Caldwell, TX 77836

For the first time in two and a half years, Lions Pride Sports heads back to Hornet Country!

Rockdale, TX
With Rockdale Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

