Rockdale calendar: Events coming up
(ROCKDALE, TX) Rockdale has a full slate of live events coming up.
These events are coming up in the Rockdale area:
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:30 PM
Address: 410 West 7th Street, Taylor, TX 76574
Join us at The Loose Screw to craft the perfect flower arrangement that will last forever!
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM
The Buckholts (TX) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Eagle Christian Academy (Waco, TX) on Friday, August 27 @ 7:30p.
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:30 PM
Address: 116 West 2nd Street, #Suite 108, Taylor, TX 76574
Claydies Night -Paint Your Own Pottery Level: Beginner + It's Claydies Night at Art Off Center, is our monthly ladies night out!
Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 PM
Address: Lincoln, Texas, Lincoln, TX 78948
Full day of classroom and range training geared toward avoiding fights, but winning if we have to fight.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM
Address: 102 West Fox Street, Caldwell, TX 77836
For the first time in two and a half years, Lions Pride Sports heads back to Hornet Country!
