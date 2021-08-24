Rockdale calendar: Events coming up

(ROCKDALE, TX) Rockdale has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Rockdale area:

Wood Flower Workshop Taylor, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 410 West 7th Street, Taylor, TX 76574

Join us at The Loose Screw to craft the perfect flower arrangement that will last forever!

ECA Varsity Football @ Buckholts Buckholts, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

The Buckholts (TX) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Eagle Christian Academy (Waco, TX) on Friday, August 27 @ 7:30p.

Claydies Night-Girls Night Out Taylor, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 116 West 2nd Street, #Suite 108, Taylor, TX 76574

Claydies Night -Paint Your Own Pottery Level: Beginner + It's Claydies Night at Art Off Center, is our monthly ladies night out!

One Day Practical/Tactical Handgun Course Lincoln, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: Lincoln, Texas, Lincoln, TX 78948

Full day of classroom and range training geared toward avoiding fights, but winning if we have to fight.

CLASH AT CALDWELL 3 presented by Lions Pride Sports Caldwell, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 102 West Fox Street, Caldwell, TX 77836

For the first time in two and a half years, Lions Pride Sports heads back to Hornet Country!