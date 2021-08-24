Live events Fort Irwin — what’s coming up

(FORT IRWIN, CA) Fort Irwin is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fort Irwin:

Desert Springs Bar and Grill Daggett, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 34805 Daggett-Yermo Rd, Daggett, CA

Desert Springs Bar and Grill is on Facebook. To connect with Desert Springs Bar and Grill, join Facebook today.

Fort Irwin's New Parent Support Play Mornings Fort Irwin, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Fort Irwin’s New Parent Support Play Mornings Resuming August 24th in the Bob Hope USO-Fort Irwin USO Center in Building 21 Join us with your babies and toddlers for play, music, friendly chat...

The 7 Habits of Highly Effective Military Families Barstow, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: Bldg. 126 James L. Day Street, MCLB, Barstow, CA 92311, Barstow, CA 92311

Learning ways to effectively communicate and provide support is critical to the success of your family.

Love Languages of Children Barstow, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: Joseph L Boll Ave, Barstow, CA

Learn why you interpret love the way you do, and how your children interpret what you say and do in context of love and trust.

Tai Chi – Barstow Barstow, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 555 Melissa Ave, Barstow, CA

EVERY MONDAY (holidays not included) OFFERED MONDAY AND WEDNESDAYS 8:00 AM Barstow Senior Center 555 Melissa Street, Barstow CA RSVP NOT REQUIRED – Be sure to LIKE our Facebook page for updates...