Fort Irwin, CA

Live events Fort Irwin — what’s coming up

Fort Irwin News Beat
Fort Irwin News Beat
 7 days ago

(FORT IRWIN, CA) Fort Irwin is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fort Irwin:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MFYgW_0bbOxCRe00

Desert Springs Bar and Grill

Daggett, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 34805 Daggett-Yermo Rd, Daggett, CA

Desert Springs Bar and Grill is on Facebook. To connect with Desert Springs Bar and Grill, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qJu0F_0bbOxCRe00

Fort Irwin's New Parent Support Play Mornings

Fort Irwin, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Fort Irwin’s New Parent Support Play Mornings Resuming August 24th in the Bob Hope USO-Fort Irwin USO Center in Building 21 Join us with your babies and toddlers for play, music, friendly chat...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XP5AC_0bbOxCRe00

The 7 Habits of Highly Effective Military Families

Barstow, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: Bldg. 126 James L. Day Street, MCLB, Barstow, CA 92311, Barstow, CA 92311

Learning ways to effectively communicate and provide support is critical to the success of your family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RORuy_0bbOxCRe00

Love Languages of Children

Barstow, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: Joseph L Boll Ave, Barstow, CA

Learn why you interpret love the way you do, and how your children interpret what you say and do in context of love and trust.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y2s1f_0bbOxCRe00

Tai Chi – Barstow

Barstow, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 555 Melissa Ave, Barstow, CA

EVERY MONDAY (holidays not included) OFFERED MONDAY AND WEDNESDAYS 8:00 AM Barstow Senior Center 555 Melissa Street, Barstow CA RSVP NOT REQUIRED – Be sure to LIKE our Facebook page for updates...

Fort Irwin News Beat

Fort Irwin News Beat

Fort Irwin, CA
With Fort Irwin News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

