Charlevoix, MI

Charlevoix calendar: What's coming up

Charlevoix Daily
Charlevoix Daily
 7 days ago

(CHARLEVOIX, MI) Charlevoix is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Charlevoix:

Saturday Schoolhouse Sharing — The Croft Residency

Boyne City, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Saturday Schoolhouse Sharings are free to the public. We share dance films, dance, and live music in Horton Bay. The films are projected on the front of the schoolhouse. The performers play from...

Billy McAllister: Swingin' with Frank Sinatra and Friends

Charlevoix, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 220 Clinton St, Charlevoix, MI

In our Children’s Garden. Bring your own chair. We are thrilled to welcome back one of our favorites, Bill McAllister. In December of 2016 he launched his now highly successful Frank Sinatra...

Monday Night Farmer's Market

Charlevoix, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 224 Ferry Ave, Charlevoix, MI

All products sold are locally grown and produced! From just-picked flowers and produce to baked goods and canned items, there is something for everyone! Weekly events at the Farmer's Market...

Wine Down Wednesdays at Castle Farms

Charlevoix, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 5052 M-66, Charlevoix, MI

Join 1918 Cellars every Wednesday, June through October, from 6 – 8 pm for live music, food, wine, and more! Check their lineup to see who’s going to be performing this summer.

Outdoor Service and Big Church Day Out at Elm Pointe

East Jordan, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:45 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1787 M-66, East Jordan, MI

Join us outside at Elm Point for the final outdoor service of Summer! Then, join us 2pm - 8pm for an all campus Church-wide cookout, games and concert! -Enjoy the beach at Elm Pointe -Play in the...

ABOUT

With Charlevoix Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

