Coming soon: Belle Plaine events

(BELLE PLAINE, MN) Belle Plaine has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Belle Plaine area:

Dan Smisek Live at Girsenbrau New Prague, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Dan Smisek Live at Girsenbrau Hosted By Dan Smisek Music. Event starts at Sat Aug 28 2021 at 07:00 pm and happening at New Prague., I am very exited to announce that I will be performing again at...

Ticketed Make & Take Event at Mousse Sparkling Wine Co. Jordan, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Address: 115 1st Street East, Jordan, MN 55352

We're excited to offer a DIY event where guests have the opportunity to pour a custom candle and pot and style a houseplant!

Varsity Practice New Prague, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:45 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 221 12th St NE #2067, New Prague, MN

8:00 am - Bus leaves NPHS (north bus loop) 8:45 am - Arrive at Carleton College Practice - Trail Run 10:45 am - Bus to Subway, Taco Bell 11:45 am - Bus leaves Northfield 12:30 pm - Bus returns to NPHS

Carver, MN Concealed Carry Class Carver, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 1935 Levi Griffin Road, Carver, MN 55315

This Minnesota firearms course will qualify you to apply for your Minnesota Permit to Carry Handgun.

Henderson Classic Car Roll-in 2021 Henderson, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 514 Main St, Henderson, MN

Henderson Classic Car Roll-in 2021 will start on June 1st and run until September 28th every Tuesday from 5-8 pm. Featuring Classic Cars, food & Drink.