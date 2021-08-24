Ruidoso calendar: Coming events

(RUIDOSO, NM) Ruidoso is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Ruidoso area:

Harvest 2021 Crush Party Alto, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 492 Fort Stanton Rd, Alto, NM

The grapes are here and they aren't going to stomp themselves! Join us to celebrate Harvest 2021 with a grape stomping competition, live music from Bonfire and Tradd Tidwell and plenty of Noisy...

YOGA FOR EVERYONE Ruidoso, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 200 Mechem Drive, BUDDHA YOGA ADOBE PLAZA, Ruidoso, NM 88345

Yoga for everyone, easy to moderate in a serene setting

Live @ Enchanted Vine- George's Bindle Bag Alto, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 492 Fort Stanton Rd, Alto, NM

Join us Sunday for music at the Enchanted Vine with George's Bindle Bag playing from 4 to 6.

New Mexico State Disc Golf Championships at Grindstone Lake — DiscoverRUIDOSO.com | Travel Information for Ruidoso, New Mexico Ruidoso, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 500 Resort Dr, Ruidoso, NM

Come out to watch the longest-running tournament in the state of New Mexico, and one of the top-rated courses in the state welcomes you to the 32nd New Mexico State Disc Golf Championships, a PDGA...

Bounce Back Benefit for Homeless Animals — Parks & Recreation | The Village of Ruidoso, NM Ruidoso, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Come out and shop for pet apparel, supplies, toys, hand-crafted jewelry, miscellaneous livestock supplies in support of the Animal Village NM Rescue Transports and PAW Spay-Neuter Program.