Live events on the horizon in Mineral

(MINERAL, VA) Live events are lining up on the Mineral calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mineral:

Thrash and Splash 2021 Bumpass, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 349 Pleasant Landing Rd, Bumpass, VA

THRASH & SPLASH!!!! ALL AGES!!! Saturday, August 28th Pleasants Landing at Lake Anna 349 Pleasants Landing Rd. Bumpass, VA 23024 Gates open at 9am!! ALL AGES!! FOOD TRUCK AND MORE!!!! 20...

Southern Velocity Band Mineral, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 208 Lake Front Dr, Mineral, VA

Join us at Lake Anna Taphouse for live music and local beer!

WEvolve: A Clinician's Retreat Spotsylvania, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Dec 12, 07:00 AM

Address: 6800 Lawyers Rd, Spotsylvania Courthouse, VA 22551

WEvolve is a professional development opportunity with time for rejuvenation, reflection & reconnecting with Mental Health Professionals.

Mineral Farmer's Market Mineral, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 81 Louisa Ave, Mineral, VA

Season: Summer and Fall Market Hours: May 1 - October 2021Saturdays,8AM - 12PM Location: 81 Louisa Avenue, across from Luck Field in Mineral, VA

Grooving’ in the Grove Bumpass, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 PM

*********NO COVER CHARGE******** The time has come, let’s get back to normal. August 7th at HGVFD groovin’ in the grove is back and our DJ will have the dance floor packed for another night of...