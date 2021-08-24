Marathon events coming soon

(MARATHON, FL) Marathon has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Marathon area:

Maverick Boat Group 2021 Islamorada Owners Tournament Islamorada, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: Mile Marker 80, Oceanside Islamorada, Florida 33036

You won't want to miss this years Islamorada Owners Tournament. All food will be prepared by @traegertodd @traegergrills

Sombrero Beach Workout Marathon, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Beach workout at Sombero Beach this Tuesday 8/24 from 6-7 pm ! Please bring water, towel and a yoga mat (if you have one, if not no biggie!)Just come ready to have fun and not worry about being...

Eddy Balzola Islamorada, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 81611 Old Hwy, Islamorada, FL

Come enjoy Taco Tuesday with music from Eddy Balzola in our beer garden and the best Mexican food in our county with Tacos Jalisco!

Paint & Sip Marathon, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 2146 Overseas Highway, Marathon, FL 33050

Please join us for a fun afternoon tapping into your creative side and enjoy a glass of wine too! Hosted at the Courtyard by Marriott.

Key West Florida Reset & Restore Retreat Big Pine Key, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 30200 Overseas Hwy, Big Pine Key, FL

Key West Retreat Program Most of our students experience a transformation of body mind and spirit as our Key West Retreat offers much more than simply what is certified to teach. This is an...