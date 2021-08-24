Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marathon, FL

Marathon events coming soon

Posted by 
Marathon Updates
Marathon Updates
 7 days ago

(MARATHON, FL) Marathon has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Marathon area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iiBZ2_0bbOx1ou00

Maverick Boat Group 2021 Islamorada Owners Tournament

Islamorada, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: Mile Marker 80, Oceanside Islamorada, Florida 33036

You won't want to miss this years Islamorada Owners Tournament. All food will be prepared by @traegertodd @traegergrills

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eYKgp_0bbOx1ou00

Sombrero Beach Workout

Marathon, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Beach workout at Sombero Beach this Tuesday 8/24 from 6-7 pm ! Please bring water, towel and a yoga mat (if you have one, if not no biggie!)Just come ready to have fun and not worry about being...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QFOR0_0bbOx1ou00

Eddy Balzola

Islamorada, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 81611 Old Hwy, Islamorada, FL

Come enjoy Taco Tuesday with music from Eddy Balzola in our beer garden and the best Mexican food in our county with Tacos Jalisco!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PP4G5_0bbOx1ou00

Paint & Sip

Marathon, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 2146 Overseas Highway, Marathon, FL 33050

Please join us for a fun afternoon tapping into your creative side and enjoy a glass of wine too! Hosted at the Courtyard by Marriott.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rR36z_0bbOx1ou00

Key West Florida Reset & Restore Retreat

Big Pine Key, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 30200 Overseas Hwy, Big Pine Key, FL

Key West Retreat Program Most of our students experience a transformation of body mind and spirit as our Key West Retreat offers much more than simply what is certified to teach. This is an...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Marathon Updates

Marathon Updates

Marathon, FL
34
Followers
260
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Marathon Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Islamorada, FL
State
Florida State
City
Marathon, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taco Tuesday#Mexican Food#Tacos#Beer Garden#Fl Come
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy