Live events on the horizon in Litchfield
(LITCHFIELD, IL) Litchfield has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Litchfield:
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:30 PM
Address: 221 N Madison St, Litchfield, IL
Wednesdays , Doors open at 5:00 PM – Bingo starts at 7 PM B I N G O Returns on February 10th! Please keep in mind things will be a little different in keeping with the guidelines. Masks must be...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Address: 8767 State Rte 4, Staunton, IL
Join Little Known Fact for a fun evening along route 66! Historic roadhouse revived into a classic bar with a twist! Unique dining experience paying homage to the past but revved up with...
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 AM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM
Address: 303 22nd St, Hillsboro, IL
Smoke’n Aces Poker League Tournaments @ Canton Inn – Hillsboro, IL Thursdays, August 5, 2021 to August 26, 2021 at 6:30 PM – 10 PM – Join us at Canton Inn for our FREE July poker league! This is a...
Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Address: 306 North State Street, #2003, Litchfield, IL 62056
Tressa provides the stylist with the most complete performance driven professional hair product.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Address: 21149 State Rte 4, Carlinville, IL
SamJam's End of Summer Bash is on Facebook. To connect with SamJam's End of Summer Bash, join Facebook today.
