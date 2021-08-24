Live events on the horizon in Litchfield

(LITCHFIELD, IL) Litchfield has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Litchfield:

Bingo @ Moose Lodge #1634 – Litchfield, IL Litchfield, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 221 N Madison St, Litchfield, IL

Wednesdays , Doors open at 5:00 PM – Bingo starts at 7 PM B I N G O Returns on February 10th! Please keep in mind things will be a little different in keeping with the guidelines. Masks must be...

Little Known Fact live music at DeCamp Station Staunton, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 8767 State Rte 4, Staunton, IL

Join Little Known Fact for a fun evening along route 66! Historic roadhouse revived into a classic bar with a twist! Unique dining experience paying homage to the past but revved up with...

Smoke’n Aces Poker League Tournaments @ Canton Inn – Hillsboro, IL Hillsboro, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 303 22nd St, Hillsboro, IL

Smoke’n Aces Poker League Tournaments @ Canton Inn – Hillsboro, IL Thursdays, August 5, 2021 to August 26, 2021 at 6:30 PM – 10 PM – Join us at Canton Inn for our FREE July poker league! This is a...

Tressa Professional Watercolors Litchfield, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 306 North State Street, #2003, Litchfield, IL 62056

Tressa provides the stylist with the most complete performance driven professional hair product.

SamJam's End of Summer Bash Carlinville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 21149 State Rte 4, Carlinville, IL

SamJam's End of Summer Bash is on Facebook. To connect with SamJam's End of Summer Bash, join Facebook today.