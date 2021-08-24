Fennville events coming soon

(FENNVILLE, MI) Fennville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Fennville area:

5th Annual Birds & Brews Douglas, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 2948 Blue Star Highway, Douglas, MI 49406

It’s the 5th annual Live Birds of Prey & Beer Show with the Outdoor Discovery Center & SBC!

Fenn Valley Music in the Vineyards - Saturdays — Lake Michigan Shore Wine Trail Fennville, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 6130 122nd Ave, Fennville, MI

*Note: While reservations are not necessary for Saturday music, there are no tables or seats available. Guests are advised to bring their own lawn furniture and/or blankets.

Guided Farm Tour! 11am-12pm Fennville, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 2975 65th Street, Fennville, MI 49408

A 45 minute outdoor guided tour of our family-run lavender farm!

Poetic Visions Exhibition Opening Featuring Kimberly Beck & John Andersen Douglas, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 161 Blue Star Hwy, Douglas, MI

Join us for a meet & greet and demonstration with Kimberly Beck and John Andersen. Kimberly Beck is a fine artist who specializes in painting birds. After graduating from The University of...

Drew Behringer: Live in Saugatuck Saugatuck, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 128 Hoffman Street, Saugatuck, MI 49453

Using his voice, guitar and a loop pedal, Drew creates the sound of a full band entirely on his own, covering songs from a variety of genres