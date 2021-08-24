Cancel
Fennville, MI

Fennville events coming soon

Fennville News Flash
 7 days ago

(FENNVILLE, MI) Fennville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Fennville area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MKvT1_0bbOwxJO00

5th Annual Birds & Brews

Douglas, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 2948 Blue Star Highway, Douglas, MI 49406

It’s the 5th annual Live Birds of Prey & Beer Show with the Outdoor Discovery Center & SBC!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T1PgT_0bbOwxJO00

Fenn Valley Music in the Vineyards - Saturdays — Lake Michigan Shore Wine Trail

Fennville, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 6130 122nd Ave, Fennville, MI

*Note: While reservations are not necessary for Saturday music, there are no tables or seats available. Guests are advised to bring their own lawn furniture and/or blankets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CoQiO_0bbOwxJO00

Guided Farm Tour! 11am-12pm

Fennville, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 2975 65th Street, Fennville, MI 49408

A 45 minute outdoor guided tour of our family-run lavender farm!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N5bnL_0bbOwxJO00

Poetic Visions Exhibition Opening Featuring Kimberly Beck & John Andersen

Douglas, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 161 Blue Star Hwy, Douglas, MI

Join us for a meet & greet and demonstration with Kimberly Beck and John Andersen. Kimberly Beck is a fine artist who specializes in painting birds. After graduating from The University of...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fgfuT_0bbOwxJO00

Drew Behringer: Live in Saugatuck

Saugatuck, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 128 Hoffman Street, Saugatuck, MI 49453

Using his voice, guitar and a loop pedal, Drew creates the sound of a full band entirely on his own, covering songs from a variety of genres

Fennville, MI
With Fennville News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

