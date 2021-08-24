Fennville events coming soon
(FENNVILLE, MI) Fennville has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Fennville area:
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Address: 2948 Blue Star Highway, Douglas, MI 49406
It’s the 5th annual Live Birds of Prey & Beer Show with the Outdoor Discovery Center & SBC!
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Address: 6130 122nd Ave, Fennville, MI
*Note: While reservations are not necessary for Saturday music, there are no tables or seats available. Guests are advised to bring their own lawn furniture and/or blankets.
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Address: 2975 65th Street, Fennville, MI 49408
A 45 minute outdoor guided tour of our family-run lavender farm!
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: 161 Blue Star Hwy, Douglas, MI
Join us for a meet & greet and demonstration with Kimberly Beck and John Andersen. Kimberly Beck is a fine artist who specializes in painting birds. After graduating from The University of...
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM
Address: 128 Hoffman Street, Saugatuck, MI 49453
Using his voice, guitar and a loop pedal, Drew creates the sound of a full band entirely on his own, covering songs from a variety of genres
