Breckenridge, TX

Breckenridge events calendar

Breckenridge News Watch
 7 days ago

(BRECKENRIDGE, TX) Live events are lining up on the Breckenridge calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Breckenridge:

State Fair of Texas Livestock Entry Deadline

Palo Pinto, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 221 S 5th Ave, Palo Pinto, TX

If you are a 4-H member who validated an animal to show at the 2021 State Fair of Texas, those entries are due to the Extension office by noon on Wednesday, August 25, 2021. The entry worksheet is...

Primary Defensive Pistol

Mingus, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 35100 TX-108, Mingus, TX

Covers personal defensive handgun shooting (street and home), combat mindset, gun handling and safety techniques, short range confrontations, moving and shooting, stoppages drills, and stress...

Bianca's Welcoming Gathering

Cisco, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: Co Rd 176, Cisco, TX

Potluck in Cisco, Texas. Find information & tickets of upcoming potluck parties & gathering events happening in Cisco, Texas.

Steve Hamende Performs LIVE

Graham, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Steve Hamende Performs LIVE is on Facebook. To connect with Steve Hamende Performs LIVE, join Facebook today.

With Breckenridge News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

