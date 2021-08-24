Cancel
Ferriday, LA

Live events Ferriday — what’s coming up

(FERRIDAY, LA) Live events are lining up on the Ferriday calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ferriday:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RKcyz_0bbOwoc500

7th Annual Christmas Tea at Magnolia Cottage Bed and Breakfast

Natchez, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 01:00 PM

Address: 35 Homochitto Street, Natchez, MS 39120

GET INTO THE CHRISTMAS SPIRIT ONCE YOU ARRIVE AND FIND YOUR RESERVED SEATING!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xOhTy_0bbOwoc500

Natchez Comedy Jam

Natchez, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 207 Jefferson Street, Natchez, MS 39120

The Natchez Comedy Jam featuring Kerwin Claiborne, Poundcake and Jessie McDonald Sept 5, 2021 at Natchez City Auditorium.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DbX0I_0bbOwoc500

"FOUR FACES of AMERICAN MUSIC"

Natchez, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 215 Franklin St, Natchez, MS 39120

THE CITY of NATCHEZ in cooperation with THE NATCHEZ FESTIVAL of MUSIC presents "FOUR FACES of AMERICAN MUSIC"

Learn More

With Ferriday Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

