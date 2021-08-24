Live events Ferriday — what’s coming up

(FERRIDAY, LA) Live events are lining up on the Ferriday calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ferriday:

7th Annual Christmas Tea at Magnolia Cottage Bed and Breakfast Natchez, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 01:00 PM

Address: 35 Homochitto Street, Natchez, MS 39120

GET INTO THE CHRISTMAS SPIRIT ONCE YOU ARRIVE AND FIND YOUR RESERVED SEATING!

Natchez Comedy Jam Natchez, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 207 Jefferson Street, Natchez, MS 39120

The Natchez Comedy Jam featuring Kerwin Claiborne, Poundcake and Jessie McDonald Sept 5, 2021 at Natchez City Auditorium.

"FOUR FACES of AMERICAN MUSIC" Natchez, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 215 Franklin St, Natchez, MS 39120

THE CITY of NATCHEZ in cooperation with THE NATCHEZ FESTIVAL of MUSIC presents "FOUR FACES of AMERICAN MUSIC"