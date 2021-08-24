Cancel
Dublin calendar: What's coming up

Dublin Voice
 7 days ago

(DUBLIN, TX) Live events are coming to Dublin.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Dublin:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39bXQT_0bbOwnjM00

Homeschool Hangout at Texas Twisters

Stephenville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 825 FM 205, Stephenville, TX

Join us at Texas Twisters for an afternoon of homeschool fun! Wear athletic clothes and come ready to have fun!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SBt56_0bbOwnjM00

VIP Petcare at Pet Supplies Plus

Stephenville, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 106 Christy Plaza, Stephenville, TX 76401

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q9RJr_0bbOwnjM00

SHS Jacket Football vs Sweetwater (Hall of Fame/HJH Night)

Stephenville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 2650 W Overhill Dr, Stephenville, TX

Sweetwater Vs. Stephenville High-School | Football 2021 Mustangs 0-0 Yellow Jackets/Honeybees 0-0 Watch Live Here : http://hstvv.com/hsfootball.php The Stephenville (TX) varsity football team has...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tIJfV_0bbOwnjM00

Farm Tour: August 28, 2021 @ 10:30am

Dublin, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 3364 Co Rd 299, Dublin, TX

Come join the Veldhuizen Cheese Team and enjoy a behind the scenes tour on our farm. We will take you on a tour of the farm as well as introduce you to our history and the products we sell. Please...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PpjSA_0bbOwnjM00

Pecos & The Rooftops w/ Corey Kent

Stephenville, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 2281 N, Stephenville, TX 76401

Pecos & The Rooftops are BACK at Twisted J with a Stephenville concert!

