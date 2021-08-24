Denton events coming up
(DENTON, NC) Denton has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Denton:
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Address: 310 W Salisbury St, Denton, NC
Beginner's Painting with Susan is on Facebook. To connect with Beginner's Painting with Susan, join Facebook today.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Scallywags at 700 Lake Forest Dr, New London, NC 28127-7609, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 08:00 pm to 11:00 pm
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:30 AM
Address: 3344 Bringle Ferry Rd, Denton, NC
Join Rowan Creek Week for a tour of the powerhouse followed by a visit to the dispersed campsites upstream of the dam. Participants will need to wear closed toed shoes (safety shoes preferred...
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Address: 276 W 1st St, Denton, NC
Central UMC\'s Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday morning from 8:30 until 12:00 for "Sharing God\'s Abundance" to those in our community. Look for signs leading to the church entrance...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 486 John Morgan Rd, Gold Hill, NC 28071
Cabarrus, Rowan, and Stanly County present the first joint US Senate candidates forum.
Comments / 0