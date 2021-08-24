Denton events coming up

(DENTON, NC) Denton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Denton:

Beginner's Painting with Susan Denton, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 310 W Salisbury St, Denton, NC

Beginner's Painting with Susan is on Facebook. To connect with Beginner's Painting with Susan, join Facebook today.

Scallywags New London, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Scallywags at 700 Lake Forest Dr, New London, NC 28127-7609, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 08:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Rowan Creek Week: Hydropower History of the Yadkin and HRL Dam Tour — Yadkin Riverkeeper Denton, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 3344 Bringle Ferry Rd, Denton, NC

Join Rowan Creek Week for a tour of the powerhouse followed by a visit to the dispersed campsites upstream of the dam. Participants will need to wear closed toed shoes (safety shoes preferred...

Food Pantry Open – Sharing God’s Abundance Denton, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 276 W 1st St, Denton, NC

Central UMC\'s Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday morning from 8:30 until 12:00 for "Sharing God\'s Abundance" to those in our community. Look for signs leading to the church entrance...

Cabarrus - Rowan - Stanly US Senate Forum Gold Hill, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 486 John Morgan Rd, Gold Hill, NC 28071

Cabarrus, Rowan, and Stanly County present the first joint US Senate candidates forum.