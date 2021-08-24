Cancel
Denton, NC

Denton events coming up

Posted by 
Denton Dispatch
Denton Dispatch
 7 days ago

(DENTON, NC) Denton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Denton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uAkyw_0bbOwmqd00

Beginner's Painting with Susan

Denton, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 310 W Salisbury St, Denton, NC

Beginner's Painting with Susan is on Facebook. To connect with Beginner's Painting with Susan, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21wg1E_0bbOwmqd00

Scallywags

New London, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Scallywags at 700 Lake Forest Dr, New London, NC 28127-7609, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 08:00 pm to 11:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kz1Pg_0bbOwmqd00

Rowan Creek Week: Hydropower History of the Yadkin and HRL Dam Tour — Yadkin Riverkeeper

Denton, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 3344 Bringle Ferry Rd, Denton, NC

Join Rowan Creek Week for a tour of the powerhouse followed by a visit to the dispersed campsites upstream of the dam. Participants will need to wear closed toed shoes (safety shoes preferred...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ihcBA_0bbOwmqd00

Food Pantry Open – Sharing God’s Abundance

Denton, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 276 W 1st St, Denton, NC

Central UMC\'s Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday morning from 8:30 until 12:00 for "Sharing God\'s Abundance" to those in our community. Look for signs leading to the church entrance...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47ufd7_0bbOwmqd00

Cabarrus - Rowan - Stanly US Senate Forum

Gold Hill, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 486 John Morgan Rd, Gold Hill, NC 28071

Cabarrus, Rowan, and Stanly County present the first joint US Senate candidates forum.

Denton Dispatch

Denton Dispatch

Denton, NC
With Denton Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Posted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court's landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Posted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

