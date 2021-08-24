Homer calendar: Events coming up

(HOMER, AK) Homer is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Homer:

Ninilchik Group of AA Ninilchik, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 15811 Sterling Hwy, Ninilchik, AK

This event listing provided for the Ninilchik community events calendar. Community events are not associated with or sponsored by AARP, but may be of interest to you. If you have an event to...

Al-Anon Family Group Homer, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 126 W Pioneer Ave #1, Homer, AK

For friends families of alcoholics.Regular online meetings, visit https://al-anon-ak.org/ or contact for more information.Contact: (907) 299-2028

Coed Varsity Football vs Kodiak High School Homer, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Sport: Football Level: Coed Varsity Team: Homer High School Site: Homer High School Subsite: Turf Field



Homer Farmers' Market Homer, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1155 Ocean Dr, Homer, AK

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 29, 2021 - September 2021 Saturdays, 10AM - 3PM Wednesdays, 2PM - 5PM (Starting from July 7th) Location: Ocean Drive, Across

Yoga | Chair with Elise Ninilchik, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 15971 Sterling Hwy, Ninilchik, AK

Chair Yoga is accessible for all ages and abilities. Each pose incorporates the use of a chair for supportive grounding and stability. **All classes are led by certified yoga instructors, Elise...