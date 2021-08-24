Cancel
Moab, UT

Moab events coming up

Moab News Alert
Moab News Alert
 7 days ago

(MOAB, UT) Moab has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Moab area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hWcL1_0bbOwhR000

Community Yoga at the MARC

Moab, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Suggested donation: $5-$10 Classes are held in the Dance Room on the second floor of the MARC. The MARC: 111 E 100 N

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bVnTO_0bbOwhR000

Moab Regional Fire School 2021

Moab, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 3641 South Hwy 191, Moab, UT 84532

October 1 & 2 - Instructor I & October 8 & 9 - Live Fire/Initial Fire Attack / PPE/SCBA/Search and Rescue / Advanced Extrication

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NItpq_0bbOwhR000

Women's Wellness Retreat

Moab, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1551 N Riverview Dr, Moab, UT 84532

Disconnect to connect with the roots of who you are during a private rejuvenation retreat in Moab, Utah.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VuVOY_0bbOwhR000

Bluegrass Night with Quicksand Soup

Moab, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 56 W 100 S, Moab, UT

High powered music from one of the Four Corners most legendary bluegrass bands. Free admission. Outside Food and Drink welcome.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45IZY9_0bbOwhR000

Moab Music Festival 2021

Moab, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Event Dates August 30-September 16, 2021 Event name Moab, Utah in Moab http://www.moabmusicfest.org Classical chamber music is showcased in the last of August and first week of September for 12...

