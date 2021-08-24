Cancel
Gov Pritzker says FDA approval of vaccine will spur vaccinations, Former Pres Trump encouraged getting the vaccine

Governor J.B. Pritzker says vaccinations will pick up in Illinois now that the Food and Drug Administration has given full approval to the Pfizer vaccine. The vaccine now carries the strongest endorsement from the FDA, as the United States becomes the first country to fully approve the shot. Pritzker says those who thought the vaccine was approved too quickly can rest easy.

