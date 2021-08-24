Cancel
Houghton, MI

Events on the Houghton calendar

Houghton Digest
 7 days ago

(HOUGHTON, MI) Houghton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Houghton area:

Main Street Farmer's Market

Calumet, Calumet Twp, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 200 5th St, Calumet, MI

Season:Summer Market Hours: June 12, 2021 - October 9, 2021 Saturday, 10AM to 2PMLocation:5th Street

UPHS Portage Childbirth Class

Hancock, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 500 Campus Dr, Hancock, MI 49930

Please join us for a free one day informative childbirth class on labor, postpartum and newborn care. 9am- 4pm Bkfst/lunch are included.

Keeping Our Community Moving | Orthopedics and You

Houghton, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 1400 Townsend Drive, Houghton, MI 49931

Join us for a meet and greet with UP Medical Group - Portage Orthopedics providers and Rehab Specialists from UP Health System - Portage.

Aeolus Quartet

Houghton, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1400 Townsend Dr, Houghton, MI

Praised by Strad Magazine for their “high-octane” performance, the Aeolus Quartet is among the finest young string quartets performing today. Violinists Nicholas Tavani a...

Meet The Monster Truck Drivers

Hancock, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1500 Birch St, Hancock, MI

Everyone is Excited for the Monster Trucks to be back!! Come watch: Wild Side driven by Zack Garner and Terminal Velocity driven by Jon Zimmer Jr. Located in the Main Arena Saturday Night! Joining...

With Houghton Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

