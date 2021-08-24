Events on the Houghton calendar

(HOUGHTON, MI) Houghton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Houghton area:

Main Street Farmer's Market Calumet, Calumet Twp, MI

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 200 5th St, Calumet, MI

Season:Summer Market Hours: June 12, 2021 - October 9, 2021 Saturday, 10AM to 2PMLocation:5th Street

UPHS Portage Childbirth Class Hancock, MI

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 500 Campus Dr, Hancock, MI 49930

Please join us for a free one day informative childbirth class on labor, postpartum and newborn care. 9am- 4pm Bkfst/lunch are included.

Keeping Our Community Moving | Orthopedics and You Houghton, MI

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 1400 Townsend Drive, Houghton, MI 49931

Join us for a meet and greet with UP Medical Group - Portage Orthopedics providers and Rehab Specialists from UP Health System - Portage.

Aeolus Quartet Houghton, MI

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1400 Townsend Dr, Houghton, MI

Praised by Strad Magazine for their “high-octane” performance, the Aeolus Quartet is among the finest young string quartets performing today. Violinists Nicholas Tavani a...

Meet The Monster Truck Drivers Hancock, MI

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1500 Birch St, Hancock, MI

Everyone is Excited for the Monster Trucks to be back!! Come watch: Wild Side driven by Zack Garner and Terminal Velocity driven by Jon Zimmer Jr. Located in the Main Arena Saturday Night! Joining...