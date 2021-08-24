Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Odessa, MO

Odessa calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Odessa News Beat
Odessa News Beat
 7 days ago

(ODESSA, MO) Live events are coming to Odessa.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Odessa:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HwXYZ_0bbOwc1N00

Kids Easter egg hunt

Oak Grove, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Apr 04, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Apr 04, 06:00 PM

Address: 705 South Broadway, Oak Grove, MO 64075

Please join Oak Grove Chiropractic for our second annual Easter Egg Hunt on Friday, April 8, 2021.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JaOYl_0bbOwc1N00

Noe Palma at Iron Kettle Brewing

Grain Valley, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 508 N Main St, Grain Valley, MO

Join us for a great night of awesome food, drinks and live music by Noe Palma! Also check out other Music Events in Grain Valley , Entertainment Events in Grain Valley

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PZ28f_0bbOwc1N00

Odessa Farmers' Market

Odessa, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

The Odessa Farmers’ Market has opened for the 2021 season. Local and regional vendors will bring fresh produce, flowers, eggs, baked goods, and craft items for sale. Come on out every Thursday...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3viBkH_0bbOwc1N00

Family Fun Night 2021

Grain Valley, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 713 N Main St, Grain Valley, MO

It is time for our 4th annual Family Fun night where we give back to the community and raise funds for our local food pantry, GVAC. To make this even better, we are joining up this year with Food...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u8YDD_0bbOwc1N00

Missouri State MX Championship Series

Grain Valley, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 600 E Old Hwy 40, Grain Valley, MO

Open Practice Friday Racing on Saturday & Racing on Sunday

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Odessa News Beat

Odessa News Beat

Odessa, MO
41
Followers
251
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Odessa News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Grain Valley, MO
Government
City
Oak Grove, MO
Oak Grove, MO
Government
City
Grain Valley, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Food#Other Music#Oak Grove Chiropractic#Mo Join#Music Events In#Gvac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food Bank
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy