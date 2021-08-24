Odessa calendar: Coming events

(ODESSA, MO) Live events are coming to Odessa.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Odessa:

Kids Easter egg hunt Oak Grove, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Apr 04, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Apr 04, 06:00 PM

Address: 705 South Broadway, Oak Grove, MO 64075

Please join Oak Grove Chiropractic for our second annual Easter Egg Hunt on Friday, April 8, 2021.

Noe Palma at Iron Kettle Brewing Grain Valley, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 508 N Main St, Grain Valley, MO

Join us for a great night of awesome food, drinks and live music by Noe Palma! Also check out other Music Events in Grain Valley , Entertainment Events in Grain Valley

Odessa Farmers' Market Odessa, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

The Odessa Farmers’ Market has opened for the 2021 season. Local and regional vendors will bring fresh produce, flowers, eggs, baked goods, and craft items for sale. Come on out every Thursday...

Family Fun Night 2021 Grain Valley, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 713 N Main St, Grain Valley, MO

It is time for our 4th annual Family Fun night where we give back to the community and raise funds for our local food pantry, GVAC. To make this even better, we are joining up this year with Food...

Missouri State MX Championship Series Grain Valley, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 600 E Old Hwy 40, Grain Valley, MO

Open Practice Friday Racing on Saturday & Racing on Sunday