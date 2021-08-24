What’s up Omak: Local events calendar

(OMAK, WA) Live events are lining up on the Omak calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Omak:

Winthrop Balloon Festival 2022 Winthrop, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Mar 03, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Mar 03, 10:00 AM

Address: 960 Washington 20, Winthrop, WA 98862

Winthrop Hot Air Balloon Festival 2022 (Winthrop Balloon Roundup)

Post 82 monthly meeting Tonasket, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

American Legion Post 82, Tonasket, meets on the first Monday of each month at 5pm.

Tonasket's Garlic Fesitval Tonasket, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: Tonasket, WA

The Garlic Festival is Located at Tonasket's History Park - with a variety of vendors, live Music, Activities and performances it is a wonderful way to celebrate the Garlic Harvest.

Vintage Wheels Car Show in Winthrop WA 2021 Winthrop, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 202 Riverside Avenue, Winthrop, WA 98862

It's the 46th annual Vintage Wheels Car Show in Winthrop, WA! Please RSVP for this in-person parade! You can also register your car below.

Pickleball - Tuesday Republic, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 15661 WA-21, Republic, WA

Pickleball is BACK! Games will be held at KK. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5 p.m. Players can join the game rotation by calling (509) 775-2425. What’s pickleball? It’s a paddle sport with simple...