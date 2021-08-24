Cancel
Devils Lake, ND

Devils Lake calendar: What's coming up

Devils Lake Digest
Devils Lake Digest
 7 days ago

(DEVILS LAKE, ND) Devils Lake is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Devils Lake area:

Community Fish Fry and Corn Feed

Devils Lake, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 208 Hwy 2 Bike Path, Devils Lake, ND

The 16th Annual Community Fish Fry and Corn feed will be taking place on August 26th this year at the Burdick Arena. Serving will take place from 5pm until gone with a free will offering. The...

NP (CO-OP) Varsity Football @ NSSHS (CO-OP)

Cando, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 418 2nd Ave, Cando, ND

The North Star/Starkweather (Cando, ND) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. North Prairie co-op [Rolette/Wolford/Rolla] (Rolette, ND) on Friday, August 27 @ 7p.

Annual Living History Field Day

Fort Totten, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 417 Calvary Cir, Fort Totten, ND

Student registration required. Sponsored with the friends of Fort Totten State Historic Site.

8-28-21 Devils Lake Speedway

Crary, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 4374 98th Ave NE, Crary, ND

Wissota Midwest Mods, Wissota Street Stocks, Pure Stocks, Trophy Class

Devils Lake Digest

Devils Lake Digest

Devils Lake, ND
With Devils Lake Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

