Lewistown, MT

Lewistown events calendar

Lewistown Journal
Lewistown Journal
 7 days ago

(LEWISTOWN, MT) Live events are lining up on the Lewistown calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Lewistown area:

August 2021: MBC Field trial (2)

Grass Range, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 117 Elk Butte Trail, Grass Range, MT

Enter the August 2021: MBC Field trial (2) online and pay with a credit card or create pre-filled entry forms for free and mail them yourself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=392iJL_0bbOwVnA00

Sue Toppen Exhibition: "Linger Longer" — Lewistown Art Center

Lewistown, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 323 W Main St, Lewistown, MT

Experience the essence of local art with Sue Toppen’s exhibition, “Linger Longer - A Summer in Lewistown”. Sue is spending the summer painting her heart out in Lewistown, using our very streets as...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1poUj3_0bbOwVnA00

The Sightliners Live Music

Lewistown, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 6300 Lime Kiln Rd, Lewistown, MT

The Sightliners Live Music is on Facebook. To connect with The Sightliners Live Music, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UGTeV_0bbOwVnA00

Service

Lewistown, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

A gathering, casual dress, bring a favorite dish if you would like.

Lewistown Journal

Lewistown Journal

Lewistown, MT
With Lewistown Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

