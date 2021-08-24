Cancel
Why Worry With Dividends? Their Five-Year Reinvested Value For Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 7 days ago
In a world obsessed with price movements of stocks, it's easy to lose sight of what those prices represent -- the value of holding a company's future profit potential. One of the key ways that profit potential turns into profit actualization in an investor's pocket is the dividend -- cash (usually) payments made to stockholders representing a portion of a company's retained earnings. Retained earnings is found under the shareholder's equity portion of the balance sheet and represents the amount of earnings a company has left over after paying dividends to its shareholders.

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

