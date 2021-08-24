Some call for hearings after investigation of doctor’s stance on mask mandate

While a doctor who was the target of a professional licensure investigation has nothing further to say about the matter, some at the Illinois statehouse want more information. State Sen. Chapin Rose early last week said his constituent, Dr. Jeremy Henrichs, was being investigated by the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation for his stance as a school board member on mask use. On Friday, Rose shared an apology to the doctor from the agency and a statement from Henrichs’ attorney that the doctor had no further comment. While Rose said his ethics complaint against the agency’s actions continues, state Rep. Tim Butler said the tone of the investigation was heavy handed and lawmakers need to know more through public hearings.