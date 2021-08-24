Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Some call for hearings after investigation of doctor’s stance on mask mandate

By Todd Stapleton
vandaliaradio.com
 9 days ago

While a doctor who was the target of a professional licensure investigation has nothing further to say about the matter, some at the Illinois statehouse want more information. State Sen. Chapin Rose early last week said his constituent, Dr. Jeremy Henrichs, was being investigated by the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation for his stance as a school board member on mask use. On Friday, Rose shared an apology to the doctor from the agency and a statement from Henrichs’ attorney that the doctor had no further comment. While Rose said his ethics complaint against the agency’s actions continues, state Rep. Tim Butler said the tone of the investigation was heavy handed and lawmakers need to know more through public hearings.

www.vandaliaradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Butler
Person
Chapin Rose
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
Doctor Who
Related
EducationNPR

Education Dept. Announces Civil Rights Investigations Into 5 States' Mask Mandate Bans

The U.S. Department of Education sent a warning to five states on Monday that their statewide bans on mask mandates, including in schools, could violate students' civil rights. Suzanne B. Goldberg, the department's acting assistant secretary for civil rights, sent letters to state education leaders in Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah, informing them that the department's Office for Civil Rights is investigating whether their bans are discriminatory.
Educationthecentersquare.com

GOP lawmakers call for action against school districts violating mask mandate ban

(The Center Square) – State Representative Jake Hoffman, R-Queen Creek and 25 other Republicans legislators issued a statement against school districts requiring masks in opposition to state law, arguing that under the Arizona Constitution, “local governments do not have the authority or power to usurp state law simply because they disagree.”
Educationtennesseestar.com

Lawsuits Filed Against Governor DeSantis for Banning Mask Mandates in Schools

Governor DeSantis is facing two separate lawsuits related to the executive order (EO 21-175) he signed on July 30th that banned school districts from issuing mask mandates in schools. Both plaintiffs, a father of three from Broward County and a group of parents from multiple counties across the state, challenge...
Illinois Statefoxillinois.com

State Senator has COVID-19

Illinois — State Senator Dan McConchie has announced via social media that he has tested positive for COVID-19. This after he was advised that a close contact had contracted the virus. Senator McConchie is fully vaccinated and he says that his symptoms are mild.
Illinois Statevandaliaradio.com

As new Illinois mask mandate begins, special session to focus on maps, not COVID orders

Illinois state lawmakers are headed back to the capital for a special session. But, it’s not to deal with Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s indoor mask mandate, which starts Monday. Lawmakers are expected to take up revised legislative maps. Wendy Underhill, the director of elections and redistricting with the National Conference of State Legislatures, told Illinois lawmakers she’s not aware of any other states set to approve new maps this soon after the latest U.S. Census data was released.
EducationNews4Jax.com

Legality Of DeSantis Defunding Schools Due To Mask Mandates

Under Florida law, students are entitled to safe schools and six attorneys feel that is being threatened amid a spread of the Delta variant and an Executive Order for Governor Ron DeSantis banning school mask mandates. Governor DeSantis said that schools with mandates will lose state funding.
EducationLaw.com

DeSantis Administration Argues School Mask Case Should Be Tossed

The attorneys for DeSantis, the State Board of Education, the state Department of Education and Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran filed a 38-page motion Monday urging Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper to toss out the case filed by parents from various parts of Florida amid a surge in COVID-19 infections.
Public HealthPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Judiciary Employees Must Get Vaccinated For COVID-19 Or Get Tested Regularly, Chief Judge Says

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland judiciary personnel must either get vaccinated for COVID-19 or submit to weekly tests in order to report to work, according to an order issued Friday by Maryland Court of Appeals Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera. “These are necessary measures to safeguard judges, employees, and court visitors from the spread of the COVID-19 virus and more contagious Delta variant to the greatest extent possible,” Barbera said in a statement. “More than half of Judiciary personnel already have been vaccinated, and I am confident that all personnel understand the importance of maintaining safe workplaces to protect staff and the people we serve.” Barbera’s order notes that coronavirus transmission levels across Maryland are at levels the U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention would consider substantial or high. In April, the courts entered the fifth phase of their five-phase plan to resume operations. All Maryland courts are fully operational and jury trials have resumed.
Illinois Statevandaliaradio.com

Democrats at the Illinois statehouse pushed through revised legislative maps 30 minutes after the final drafts of the maps were released. The Republican minority continued to call fou

Democrats at the Illinois statehouse pushed through revised legislative maps 30 minutes after the final drafts of the maps were released. The Republican minority continued to call foul. In the House on Tuesday evening, Democratic leadership said the maps were partly drawn for partisan advantage. Republican state Rep. Avery Bourne blasted the last-minute process as not being fair to the state’s residents.

Comments / 0

Community Policy