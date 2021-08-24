York calendar: Events coming up

(YORK, NE) Live events are lining up on the York calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around York:

2 Lady Scramble Friend, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

- Registration begins at 8:00am with shotgun start at 9:00am! ⛳️ - You do not need to be a member of Women’s League or FCC to play, any lady is welcome! Our Women’s League ladies are just hosting...

Paul Siebert York, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 2600 N Lincoln Ave, York, NE

For over 30 years, Paul Siebert’s quality blend of music has delighted thousands with his unique style and vast repertoire. Along with wonderful vocals, Paul uses only acoustic instruments...

Food Distribution – Blue Valley Community Action – York York, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 3401 N Lincoln Ave, York, NE

York Food Pantry at Blue Valley Community Action Open 9am – 3pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays 3401 N Lincoln Ave York, NE (402) 362-3516Continue Reading

Four Corners Health Department COVID-19 Vaccine Walk-In Clinic York, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 2101 N Lincoln Ave, York, NE

Four Corners Health Department offers COVID-19 Vaccines to anyone eligible at no cost. The following vaccines will be available at our office in York at 2101 N. Lincoln Ave on Tuesdays and...

Yorkfest York, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 603 N Lincoln Ave, York, NE

Annual community celebration with a large array of different activities for all age groups. Children activities, fun run for kids, glow run for adults as well as a street dance, car show, poker...