Grantsville, UT

Grantsville calendar: Coming events

Grantsville Times
 7 days ago

(GRANTSVILLE, UT) Grantsville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Grantsville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T2nn0_0bbOwHgE00

Amateur Track Day Wed Track & AutoX Rd21 08/25/21

Grantsville, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 512 Sheep Ln, Grantsville, UT

Welcome to Amateur Track Days! Amateur Track Days (ATD) previously known as WOW is a unique program presented by Utah Motorsports Campus that allows enthusiasts to drive their street or...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MyMoa_0bbOwHgE00

No More Monsters: Supporting Pregnant Women with Substance Use Disorder

Stansbury Park, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 20 Plaza, Stansbury Park, UT

A conversation on supporting vulnerable women during pregnancy is family friendly and interactive and followed by free Food Truck dinners. About this Event Help improve the health of mothers and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kraYe_0bbOwHgE00

Utah Motorcycle Rally 5 Year Anniversary

Grantsville, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: Box Elder Canyon Rd, Grantsville, UT

The 5th Anniversary Utah Motorcycle Rally! Friday August 27th- SQUEALER- a Bon Scott era AC/DC tribute at 9pm on the Brazen Stage! chaps & cheeks contest, FREE rally raffles, dancing, food...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cx4zY_0bbOwHgE00

Art Talks with Stacy Phillips

Stansbury Park, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 175 E, UT-138, Stansbury Park, UT

We are thrilled to welcome back art representative of Golden Artist Colors Stacy Phillips! Stacy will present information on pigments, viscosities, gel mediums, and more. Learn how acrylics can be...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jrIpA_0bbOwHgE00

Save Family Dinner Drive Thru

Tooele, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 135 South 7th Street, Tooele, UT 84074

September is National Family Meals Month. Come have a FREE family dinner on us! (This is drive thru style event)

Grantsville Times

Grantsville, UT
With Grantsville Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

