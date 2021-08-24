Update - Shooting 50 Block of West Gay St
West Chester Borough Police are attempting to identify the person shown in the photos in reference to a shots fired call that took place at 1:55am on August 23rd, 2021 in the 50 Block of West Gay St.. The subject can be seen holding a gun in his hand on the sidewalk. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Corporal Harry O'Neill at 610-457-5874, honeill@west-chester.com or the Criminal Investigation Unit at 610-696-2700.chester.crimewatchpa.com
