West Chester, PA

Update - Shooting 50 Block of West Gay St

crimewatchpa.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Chester Borough Police are attempting to identify the person shown in the photos in reference to a shots fired call that took place at 1:55am on August 23rd, 2021 in the 50 Block of West Gay St.. The subject can be seen holding a gun in his hand on the sidewalk. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Corporal Harry O'Neill at 610-457-5874, honeill@west-chester.com or the Criminal Investigation Unit at 610-696-2700.

chester.crimewatchpa.com

