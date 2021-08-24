Some thundershowers later

Weather Updates from TV6 Meteorologists Karl Bohnak and Jennifer Perez. A line of thunderstorms will skirt south of the U.P. today. We will likely see some thundershowers from this line move along the Wisconsin state line. Then, tonight a cluster of thundershowers will move in from west to east. Some will linger in the morning across the east. A cold front clears the area tomorrow bringing cooler and less humid air. Conditions become soggy into the weekend. A slow-moving system will bring widespread rain on Friday and Sunday.