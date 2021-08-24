Live events coming up in Mammoth Lakes

(MAMMOTH LAKES, CA) Mammoth Lakes has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Mammoth Lakes area:

Mammoth Yoga Festival Mammoth Lakes, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 6085, Minaret Rd, Mammoth Lakes, CA 93546

I have 2 tickets for Mammoth Yoga Festival from September 23-26th. You can go for a day or the 4 full days.

Elevate Outdoor Yoga Series: Yoga Sculpt Mammoth Lakes, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:45 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 06:30 PM

Address: Sawmill Cutoff, Mammoth Lakes, CA

Join Elevate Mammoth for a donation-based Yoga Sculpt class at Shady Rest Park from 7:45 - 8:30am. No advanced reservations required. Please bring a yoga mat, towel, and water. Open to all ages...

Sober Yosemite National Park / Mammoth Lakes Mammoth Lakes, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 50 Hillside Drive, Mammoth Lakes, CA 93546

Experience the breathtaking fall colors of Yosemite National Park in October. Sober & sober-friendly travelers welcome.

JLJF7 Kick Off Event - featuring The Storytellers June Lake, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Address: 2588 California 158, June Lake, CA 93529

JLJF Official Kick Off Event. Proceeds benefit the June Lake Loop Performing Arts Assn. non-profit.

August Adventure Report Mammoth Lakes, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 PM

This is a relaxed monthly gathering of Eastern Sierra outdoor enthusiasts to build community and share stories. We are inclusive, adventure is whatever it means to you! We will have two speakers...