Creston, IA

Live events coming up in Creston

Creston Dispatch
 7 days ago

(CRESTON, IA) Creston has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Creston:

Iowa Aviation Museum's 28th Annual Wings Fly-In & HOF Introduction

Greenfield, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 2251 Airport Rd, Greenfield, IA

The Iowa Aviation Museum in Greenfield, Iowa, will hold its 28th annual Wings Fly-In/Drive-In and the Hall of Fame induction ceremony for 2020 and 2021 on Saturday, August 28th. An omelet...

Allenbrand / Hundley Estates & Others

Creston, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 1503 N Elm St, Creston, IA

View Full Listing Here » PUBLIC AUCTION Allenbrand / Hundley Estates & Others Sunday, August 29, 2021 • 11 a.m. Location: 1447 Cromwell Rd., Creston Iowa (Todd Crill Auctions Building) ALLENBRAND...

Aug. 27 Pizza on the Prairie

Orient, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 2773 290th St, Orient, IA

We’re looking forward to seeing you at Pizza on the Prairie! Scroll down to view ticket times and availability. A limited number of tickets are issued each week so reservations are required. If...

Wings Fly-in/Drive-in in Greenfield

Greenfield, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 2251 Airport Rd, Greenfield, IA

The Iowa Aviation Museum in Greenfield, Iowa, will hold its 28th annual Wings Fly-In/Drive-In and the Hall of Fame induction ceremony for 2020 and 2021 on Saturday, August 28th. An omelet...

Hot Air Summer Smackdown

Creston, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Impact Pro wrestling will be setting up their ring right outside Hot Air and will have two matches: one at 3:00 pm and one at 6:00 pm. These family friendly events will include acrobatics, holds...

Creston Dispatch

ABOUT

With Creston Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

