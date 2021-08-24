Live events coming up in Creston

(CRESTON, IA) Creston has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Creston:

Iowa Aviation Museum's 28th Annual Wings Fly-In & HOF Introduction Greenfield, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 2251 Airport Rd, Greenfield, IA

The Iowa Aviation Museum in Greenfield, Iowa, will hold its 28th annual Wings Fly-In/Drive-In and the Hall of Fame induction ceremony for 2020 and 2021 on Saturday, August 28th. An omelet...

Allenbrand / Hundley Estates & Others Creston, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 1503 N Elm St, Creston, IA

View Full Listing Here » PUBLIC AUCTION Allenbrand / Hundley Estates & Others Sunday, August 29, 2021 • 11 a.m. Location: 1447 Cromwell Rd., Creston Iowa (Todd Crill Auctions Building) ALLENBRAND...

Aug. 27 Pizza on the Prairie Orient, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 2773 290th St, Orient, IA

We’re looking forward to seeing you at Pizza on the Prairie! Scroll down to view ticket times and availability. A limited number of tickets are issued each week so reservations are required. If...

Hot Air Summer Smackdown Creston, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Impact Pro wrestling will be setting up their ring right outside Hot Air and will have two matches: one at 3:00 pm and one at 6:00 pm. These family friendly events will include acrobatics, holds...