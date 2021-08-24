Cancel
North Manchester, IN

North Manchester calendar: Coming events

North Manchester Today
North Manchester Today
(NORTH MANCHESTER, IN) Live events are lining up on the North Manchester calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the North Manchester area:

Patriot Shootout – Etna Acres

Andrews, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 9803 W 600 S, Andrews, IN

Join us on Sunday, August 29th, 2020 for the most patriotic round of golf you will every play. Grab a foursome and head to Etna Acres Golf Club for the Patriot Shootout. To register, contact Etna...

Smash Out Cancer

Akron, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 311 Northwood Dr, Akron, IN

Saturday, August 28th from 5 – 9:30 PM. *Raising funds for the Cancer Care groups of Fulton & Kosciusko County to help those battling cancer. – 3 on 3 Basketball by Chad Patrick at Pike Memorial...

Auction : 8.26.21 ADVERTISING-VINTAGE TOYS-GUNS-POCKET KNIVES & MORE!. Lagro, Indiana IN

Lagro, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1875 N 400 E, Lagro, IN

ADVERTISING-VINTAGE TOYS-GUNS-POCKET KNIVES-SPORTS CARDS FURNITURE & MORE!Pickup Location: 1875 N. 400 E., Lagro, IN 46941Auction Manager, Brian Evans: 260-571-8732

Tech Tuesday

South Whitley, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 201 E Front St, South Whitley, IN

Library staff are available to answer individual technology questions about devices, email and apps.

It’s A-maize Thing!

Andrews, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 9214 Lost Bridge Rd W, Andrews, IN

There’s nothing better than mouth-watering Indiana sweet corn on a summer day! Purchase hot off the fire corn on the cob, or a bundle to take home on Saturday at Salamonie Reservoir. Bring your...

