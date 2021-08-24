Cancel
North Lawrence, OH

Lawrence Township trustees discuss building fire station

Canton Repository
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKEY ACTION: Agreed to conduct a feasibility study for building a fire station at Weygandt Street and state Route 93. DISCUSSION: Trustees will pay SoL Harris/Day Architecture, a Jackson Township-based firm experienced in designing fire stations, $8,000. The study, which will yield a footprint of the building, will begin in early October and be completed by the end of the month. It is too early in the process to determine a groundbreaking date if trustees decide to move forward, said Fire Chief Mark Stewart.

