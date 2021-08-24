Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Steele, ND

What’s up Steele: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Steele News Alert
Steele News Alert
 7 days ago

(STEELE, ND) Live events are lining up on the Steele calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Steele:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30SEVK_0bbOvud000

Hello Fears!

Bismarck, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 02:15 PM

Address: 315 South 5th Street, Bismarck, ND 58504

Hello Fears: Crush Your Comfort Zone and Become Who You’re Meant To Be

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZZPyG_0bbOvud000

Networking happy hour

Bismarck, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 1201 South 12th Street, Bismarck, ND 58504

Join IABC on the new patio at Jack’s Steakhouse for drinks, appetizers and treats from Jack’s ice cream truck!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PTbfy_0bbOvud000

Outdoor Range – 22 BPCR -12PM – 5PM

Moffit, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: Moffit, ND

There will be weekly .22 Rimfire Blackpowder Cartridge Rifle (or 22BPCR) matches at the outdoor range from June 3 – October 14, 2021. There are 2 matches each Thursday – 22BPCR with Iron Sights...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Steele News Alert

Steele News Alert

Steele, ND
5
Followers
220
Post
417
Views
ABOUT

With Steele News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Moffit, ND
City
Steele, ND
City
Bismarck, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Live Events#Jack S Steakhouse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Clinton County, IAPosted by
Clinton Herald

Today's events

— Clinton County Conservation Foundation hosts its 13th Annual Rock Creek Catfish Classic from 7 a.m. to noon at Rock Creek Park near Camanche,. The tournament raises money for the nature centers. Cost is $50 per boat and $10 for the biggest-fish jackpot. Read the rules and sign up to fish at www.mycountyparks.com.
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Lincoln events coming soon

1. Nebraska Innovation Studio Grand Reopening; 2. Lincoln Princess Party; 3. 5 Secrets To 10X Sales! Get Your Health Coaching Business On Autopilot-LNE; 4. 2021 Good Life Halfsy | Massage Therapists; 5. Lighthouse's 30th-ish Anniversary Gala;
East Burke, VTCaledonian Record-News

Burke Fall Festival Returns

BURKE — After a hiatus last year due to COVID, the Burke Fall Festival is back and happening Saturday, Sept. 25 in East Burke Village. “It’s a full day of fun that brings friends, neighbors and visitors together to celebrate the season and enjoy a wonderful community festival,” said Burke Area Chamber of Commerce Administrator, Laura Malieswski.
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

Portland events coming soon

1. POSTPONED TO 6/22/22: Liz Longley; 2. 3D Printing Techniques-Biomaterials & Tissue Engineering; 3. A Celtic Christmas with the Gothard Sisters; 4. Fixing Your Relationship Simply - Portland; 5. Billy Raffoul LIVE;
Skiatook, OKTulsa World

Community Calendar August 18-24

The Skiatook Chamber of Commerce hosts live music, food and vendors from 6-9 p.m. at Central Park. The VFW will host their Country Breakfast from 7-10 a.m., or until they run out of food. The cost is $6 and is open to everyone. The VFW Post is located at 13319 N. Cincinnati (Hwy 11).
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Philly Report

Philadelphia events coming up

1. DJ Deejay’s Disney Night Philly! “Get’cha Head in the Game”; 2. Sip & Shoot EPK Party; 3. Actors Theater for Film and Television - Actors ShowREEL Class; 4. Drive Up Job Fair, Hosted by St. Christopher's (8/8); 5. Incoming Kindergarten Playdate #2;
Atlantic, IAswiowanewssource.com

AtlanticFest Schedule of Events

AtlanticFest, presented by First Whitney Bank & Trust, will be held today in downtown Atlantic. It is an annual festival that serves as a fund-raiser for the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce. “After having to cancel our annual celebration last year, we are so thankful to have so many generous...
Iowa StateMix 94.7 KMCH

Petersburg Celebrating 150 Years with Labor Day Weekend Concert

Petersburg will be celebrating its 150th anniversary with a Labor Day weekend concert. The Petersburg Commercial Club will be hosting a Back Field Country Bash on Sunday, September 5th. The event will kick off with a parade at 3:30 pm, with 300th Avenue temporarily closed from 3:30 to 4:30 pm...
Festivalpullmanradio.com

National Lentil Festival Events This Week In Pullman

The National Lentil Festival in Pullman is hosting several events this week. The traditional Lentil Fest will not be held again this year because of the pandemic. Events include Music on Main tonight through Thursday night in the Pine Street Plaza downtown. There is a concert in Reaney Park on Wednesday night. A virtual Taste T Lentil 5K Fun Run starts Friday along with sports tournaments on Saturday. The Pullman Depot Heritage Center’s Depot Days honoring the late Pullman icon ken Vogel runs Friday and Saturday.
Crystal City, MOmymoinfo.com

Twin City Days Crystal City family events

(Crystal City) Twin City Days is less than a month away, and area businesses are getting their plans together for the festival’s return. On Friday, September 10th, Crystal City Park will host some family-friendly events. One of those is the returning Bike Ride Activities, which include a family bicycle ride around town. Chris Creed with Pedal and Pi in Crystal City and Living Life on Two Wheels says it should be a good time.
Sheridan, WYSheridan Press

Brewfest tickets still available

SHERIDAN — Tickets for the 2021 Fremont Toyota Suds n' Spurs Brewfest are on sale and available at wyotheater.com or in person at the Chamber Office, Black Tooth Brewing Company or Cottonwood Kitchen + Home. Tickets cost $35 per person. Suds n' Spurs Brewfest is the Chamber's major fundraiser. Even...
Trenton, MOkchi.com

Two Fundraising Concerts

Two fundraising concerts are planned in Trenton this fall. September 25th, the Leadership Music Jam will be held at Black Silo Winery. Tickets are $20 each in advance or $25 the day of the show. The concert will feature Sunny Sweeny and local artist Salem Croy. The concert benefits Leadership Northwest Missouri. For more information, contact Shane Lynch at 660-358-5834.
Festivalvisitsaintpaul.com

Fall Festivities: Autumn Events in the Capital City

Cooler temps and fall colors create the perfect setting for these September and October festivals and things to do in St. Paul. Kick-off Oktoberfest at the Germanic American Institute’s Saint Paul Oktoberfest. Hosted on the beautiful grounds of the GAI on Summit Avenue, the event will include German music, food, vendors, and lots of beer, of course. The event itself is free, but $5 beer wristbands are required for alcohol purchases.
Warren, RIprovidencejournal.com

Warren Folks Festival returns

It’s among the smallest towns in the smallest state, but Warren is also a very interesting place. It has a tight-knit artistic community where everyone knows each other, and they support each other in numerous ways. This community is fostered by the music venue, bar and restaurant The Galactic Theatre...
Lansing, MIWLNS

McLaren Loves Lansing Event

Join McLaren Friday, August 27th from 7:00 PM-1:00 AM at Lansing Brewing Company to support the Campaign for Care! The event will feature fun for all, including food trucks, drinks, live music, and outdoor games and prizes. Celebrate summer in Lansing with McLaren! Register here.
Lodi, NJfelician.edu

Felician Family Fall Festival

Join us for Games, Food, Drinks, Rides, Live Music, Bingo, Meditation, and Felician Swag. School Simulation Lab Soccer and Volleyball Games …and More to Come!. Contact Diane Sedlmeir at sedlmeird@felician.edu or (201) 355-1427.
Liberty, MOmycouriertribune.com

Liberty beer crawl Saturday

LIBERTY — Starting at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, Historic Downtown Liberty Inc.'s annual Dog Days of Summer Craft Beer Crawl will return after last year's COVID-related hiatus. On the day of the event, eventgoers will check-in at the Historic Downtown Liberty office and pick up a commemorative glass before...
KidsPosted by
Red Tricycle Washington D.C.

DC Metro Kids Weekend Events: Aug. 27-29

Summer isn’t over yet! Get ready for outdoor performances with kid-favorite characters, like Mo Willems’ Naked Mole Rat and Star Wars stormtroopers. Or travel back in time and visit a 16th century village at the Maryland Renaissance Festival or stroll with the dinosaurs in a Mesozoic Era-themed exhibit. Scroll down for more details on summer fun!
AdvocacyWWLP 22News

Whip City Brewfest to benefit Amelia Park Children’s Museum

(Mass Appeal) – The craft brew community is fairly well known for giving back and the upcoming Whip City Brewfest is one way in which local brewers help out a worthy cause. Rick Barry, no relation to yours truly, is the chairman of the Whip City Brewfest organizing committee and is with me now to share details of this year’s Brewfest.

Comments / 0

Community Policy