What’s up Steele: Local events calendar

(STEELE, ND) Live events are lining up on the Steele calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Steele:

Hello Fears! Bismarck, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 02:15 PM

Address: 315 South 5th Street, Bismarck, ND 58504

Hello Fears: Crush Your Comfort Zone and Become Who You’re Meant To Be

Networking happy hour Bismarck, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 1201 South 12th Street, Bismarck, ND 58504

Join IABC on the new patio at Jack’s Steakhouse for drinks, appetizers and treats from Jack’s ice cream truck!

Outdoor Range – 22 BPCR -12PM – 5PM Moffit, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: Moffit, ND

There will be weekly .22 Rimfire Blackpowder Cartridge Rifle (or 22BPCR) matches at the outdoor range from June 3 – October 14, 2021. There are 2 matches each Thursday – 22BPCR with Iron Sights...