Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gunnison, CO

Coming soon: Gunnison events

Posted by 
Gunnison Voice
Gunnison Voice
 7 days ago

(GUNNISON, CO) Gunnison is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Gunnison area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fPhiR_0bbOvmoQ00

First Christian Challenge Meeting of the Year

Gunnison, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 523 N Pine St, Gunnison, CO

What are our meetings like? We hope you come and see! We will have a time of worship through singing, a great message from the Bible and fellowship with each other. It is a great time to get to...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v0yxi_0bbOvmoQ00

A two night Labor Day Weekend run with Easy Jim, Music of the Grateful Dead

Gunnison, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:30 PM

Address: 850, County Rd 49, Gunnison, CO 81230

Settle Back Easy Jim, with two nights over Labor Day Weekend. Let the good times flow! One and two night options with onsite camping too.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iik1v_0bbOvmoQ00

Crested Butte Historic Walking Tour

Crested Butte, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 331 Elk Ave, Crested Butte, CO

Want to learn more about the history of our wonderful Town and Valley? Join us for a historic walking tour! Tours meet in the garden next to the Museum at 4th and Elk Avenue. Tours cost $20...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KXBZV_0bbOvmoQ00

Yoga on the Lawn

Crested Butte, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 507 Maroon Ave, Crested Butte, CO

Instructor Katie Thomas will be leading yoga every 4th Tuesday at 5:30 pm this summer for all levels and abilities at the Crested Butte Library. Classes are free, provide your own mat. We’ll have...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XVnnp_0bbOvmoQ00

Marvel Years & Maddy O'Neal

Crested Butte, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 202 Elk Avenue, Crested Butte, CO 81224

Marvel Years & Maddy O'Neal are back at Crested Butte Public House!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Gunnison Voice

Gunnison Voice

Gunnison, CO
25
Followers
261
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Gunnison Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gunnison, CO
Government
City
Crested Butte, CO
Local
Colorado Government
City
Gunnison, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Labor Day Weekend#The Crested Butte Library
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Yoga
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
New Orleans, LANBC News

First light shines on parts of New Orleans after Hurricane Ida

While nearly 1 million customers in Louisiana are still without power and Hurricane Ida's death toll rose from four to six, a glimmer of hope emerged Wednesday morning as one of the region's main utilities restored service for some in parts of New Orleans. "The first light shined early this...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy