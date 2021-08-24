Coming soon: Gunnison events

(GUNNISON, CO) Gunnison is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Gunnison area:

First Christian Challenge Meeting of the Year Gunnison, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 523 N Pine St, Gunnison, CO

What are our meetings like? We hope you come and see! We will have a time of worship through singing, a great message from the Bible and fellowship with each other. It is a great time to get to...

A two night Labor Day Weekend run with Easy Jim, Music of the Grateful Dead Gunnison, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:30 PM

Address: 850, County Rd 49, Gunnison, CO 81230

Settle Back Easy Jim, with two nights over Labor Day Weekend. Let the good times flow! One and two night options with onsite camping too.

Crested Butte Historic Walking Tour Crested Butte, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 331 Elk Ave, Crested Butte, CO

Want to learn more about the history of our wonderful Town and Valley? Join us for a historic walking tour! Tours meet in the garden next to the Museum at 4th and Elk Avenue. Tours cost $20...

Yoga on the Lawn Crested Butte, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 507 Maroon Ave, Crested Butte, CO

Instructor Katie Thomas will be leading yoga every 4th Tuesday at 5:30 pm this summer for all levels and abilities at the Crested Butte Library. Classes are free, provide your own mat. We’ll have...

Marvel Years & Maddy O'Neal Crested Butte, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 202 Elk Avenue, Crested Butte, CO 81224

Marvel Years & Maddy O'Neal are back at Crested Butte Public House!