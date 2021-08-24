Live events coming up in Evant

(EVANT, TX) Evant has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Evant:

Krist Kindl Markt Pageant--VENDOR REGISTRATION PAYMENT Copperas Cove, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 11:00 AM

Address: 1206 W. Ave. B, Copperas Cove, TX 76522

THIS SITE IS FOR VENDOR PAYMENT REGISTRATION ONLY. The pageant has drawn 50+ contestants this year.

Pixar Shorts Movie Recruitment Night Copperas Cove, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 1506 Veterans Ave, Copperas Cove, TX

Do you want to be a scout? Open to all members of the public interested in seeing what scouting is all about. Boys and girls ages 6-11 can register with Pack 251 to be part of our Cub Scout Pack...

6th Annual Mommy/Daddy & Me Sweetheart Tea-Princesses & Pirates of Pawzance Copperas Cove, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Feb 02, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Feb 02, 02:00 PM

Address: 1206 West Avenue B, Copperas Cove, TX 76522

Learn ettiquette and manners in a most fun way in our Princesses & Pirates Sweetheart Tea!

VIP Petcare at Pet Supplies Plus Copperas Cove, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 1212 E. Hwy. 190, Copperas Cove, TX 76522

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.

Fall Cover Cropping 101 Workshop Gatesville, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 729 W FM 931, Gatesville, TX 76528

Join us for a Fall Cover Cropping 101 workshop in Gatesville, Texas. This is a two-day workshop covering the basics of fall cover cropping.