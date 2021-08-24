What’s up Pittsburg: Local events calendar

(PITTSBURG, NH) Live events are lining up on the Pittsburg calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Pittsburg area:

2nd Annual Summer 3D Shootout Milan, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: Milan, NH

Come join us Saturday August 28th for our 2nd Annual 3D Shootout. Great time to get ready for bow season. Hope to see you all there!

Moose Festival Classic Car Cruise Night & Show Colebrook, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:30 PM

All car-show events in Colebrook, New Hampshire. Here you can find more information about Upcoming events in Colebrook like parties, concerts, meets,shows, sports, club, reunion, Performance

Northeast Kingdom Lbs, VT Derby, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 3736 US-5, Derby, VT

Northeast Kingdom Lbs, VTTickets:Single: $45.00Sponsor: $300.00Jake: $35.00Boss Gobbler Gun Table: $950.00Sponsor Couples Ticket: $335.00Sponsor Gun Table: $1200.00Visiting Member: $30.00

Indian Stream Community Health Center, Inc. Colebrook, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 141 Corliss Ln, Colebrook, NH

FREE Mammograms, Pap tests and other screening and diagnostic services for those individuals who qualify.

Plein Air Watercolor Workshop with Michael Vermette Rangeley, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 2493 Main St, Rangeley, ME

PLEIN AIR WATERCOLOR WORKSHOP with Artist Michael Vermette August 24 – August 27, 2021 $250 for three day Workshop – Lodging and meals extra Come and join award winning and New England Watercolor...