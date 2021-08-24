Cancel
Libby, MT

Events on the Libby calendar

Libby Digest
(LIBBY, MT) Live events are lining up on the Libby calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Libby:

Trout Creek Farmers Market

Trout Creek, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 100 Park St, Trout Creek, MT

Season:Summer. Market Hours: July 7 - October 27, 2021 Wednesday, 4.00 pm -6.00 pm Location:2972 MT-200, Trout Creek Park.

Old

Libby, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 602 Mineral Ave, Libby, MT

OLD PG-13 / 1h 48min / Drama, Mystery, Thriller Visionary filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan unveils a chilling, mysterious new thriller about a family on a tropical holiday who discover that the...

Memorial Service

Libby, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

George L Masters George L. Masters, 76, of Libby, passed away peacefully at the Libby Care Center on Monday, August 2, 2021. He was born November 5, 1944 in Scobey, MT to Jim and Hazel Masters...

Libby, MT - The Men of Exotic Legends Storm the Stage!

Libby, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Address: 218 Mineral Ave, Libby, MT

The Finest Ladies Night Experience is coming to Libby! If you and your friends are overdue for a night out, Miracle Men Male Revue is your answer! Prepare to meet Slay and Dallas, as well as the...

MICKEY UTLEY BAND AT THE RIVER ROADHOUSE!!

Trout Creek, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM

LIVE CONCERT BY THIS AMAZING BAND STRAIGHT OUT OF TENNESSEE!! They played the 4th of July in Thompson Falls and will be back to put on an amazing show at the RIVER ROADHOUSE!! ADMISSION AT THE...

Libby Digest

Libby Digest

Libby, MT
With Libby Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

