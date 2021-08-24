Cancel
Tuskahoma, OK

Tuskahoma calendar: What's coming up

Tuskahoma Voice
Tuskahoma Voice
 7 days ago

(TUSKAHOMA, OK) Tuskahoma is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Tuskahoma:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DryRq_0bbOvb6R00

Trivia Night

McAlester, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 300 E Washington Ave, McAlester, OK

Trivia Night is back! August 31 at 6PM Pittsburg County Habitat for Humanity will host Trivia Night at St John's Catholic Church. Teams of up to 6 can sign up for $210 or $35/person. That includes...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kmvsm_0bbOvb6R00

The Deadweight live at R-Bar Talihina, OK

Talihina, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

The Deadweight will be live at the R-Bar in Talihina, OK! Band goes on at 10PM! Doors open at 8PM! $5 cover charge!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i6dZc_0bbOvb6R00

Pittsburg County Farmers Market

McAlester, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 3 S Main St, McAlester, OK

Season:Summer and Fall Market Hours: April - October, 2021Tuesday, Thursday and Saturdays, 7 am - 1 pm Location:3 South Main

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41quQz_0bbOvb6R00

Graveside service

McAlester, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1300 E Washington Ave, McAlester, OK

Here is James Cury Jr.’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. We are sad to announce that on August 18, 2021, at the age of 88, James Cury Jr. of Tulsa, Oklahoma passed away...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K8Gad_0bbOvb6R00

Runestone Festival-A Walk Through Time

Heavener, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 18365 Runestone rd., Heavener, OK 74937

Join us this year for Runestone Festival: A Walk Through Time - A festival like no other!

Tuskahoma Voice

Tuskahoma Voice

Tuskahoma, OK
ABOUT

With Tuskahoma Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

