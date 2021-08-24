Cancel
Richfield, ID

Live events coming up in Richfield

Richfield Post
Richfield Post
 7 days ago

(RICHFIELD, ID) Richfield is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Richfield:

Casey's Circuit

Hailey, ID

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:15 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:45 AM

Address: 721 3rd Ave S, Hailey, ID

A circuit class which includes cardio, weights, and other low impact exercises. All fitness levels. Reservations Required

American Red Cross Blood Drive

Gooding, ID

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 267 N Canyon Dr, Gooding, ID

We have joined forces with the American Red Cross to help stabilize the blood supply across the Nation. Please join our lifesaving mission and schedule an appointment today...

August 26th Western Antiques & Collectables Auction. Gooding, Idaho ID

Gooding, ID

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 430 Main St, Gooding, ID

Collection of western items, cowboy, Native American, antiques & collectibles, farm and primitve items, tools and much more

Lincoln County Crossroads Farmers Market

Shoshone, ID

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Season:Summer Market Hours: June 4 - September 24, 2021Fridays, 3pm - 7pm Location:111 West B Street

Bingo

Hailey, ID

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:15 PM

Address: 721 3rd Ave S, Hailey, ID

Bingo will be held every other Tuesday at 1 pm. Reservations are required. To reserve your spot, please give us a call! 208-788-3468

