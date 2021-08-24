Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nantucket, MA

Nantucket events coming soon

Posted by 
Nantucket Voice
Nantucket Voice
 7 days ago

(NANTUCKET, MA) Live events are lining up on the Nantucket calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Nantucket:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33ZSGo_0bbOvVkx00

Dawes em Nantucket a The Chicken Box

Nantucket, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 16 Dave St, Nantucket, MA

Tour kicks off tomorrow night at @TheBoxNantucket on #Nantucket . Can’t wait! Dates and ticket info at https://matisyahuworld.com #LiveMusic

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40b0XU_0bbOvVkx00

Oyster Farm & Harbor Tour with Nantucket Land Council

Nantucket, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 34 Washington Street, Nantucket, MA 02554

Join the NLC for a tour of Nantucket Harbor and Fifth Bend Oyster Farm

Learn More

Ryan Bingham - Night 1

Nantucket, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 16 Dave St, Nantucket, MA

Ryan Bingham vaulted from obscurity to stardom in 2009 when he won an Oscar for co-writing "The Weary Kind" with T Bone Burnett. The song was the centerpiece of Crazy Heart, a drama about a...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uXxu9_0bbOvVkx00

Kayaking the Great Ponds of Nantucket

Nantucket, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Address: Hummock Pond Rd, Nantucket, MA 02554

Join the Nantucket Land Council and Nantucket Conservation Foundation for a 2 hour educational tour of one of Nantucket's great ponds.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01d39y_0bbOvVkx00

Hands on History

Nantucket, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 13 Broad St, Nantucket, MA

Join us this summer for history-themed crafts in the Whaling Museum Discovery Center. Learn about the history of Nantucket through […]\n

Learn More

Comments / 0

Nantucket Voice

Nantucket Voice

Nantucket, MA
23
Followers
225
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Nantucket Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nantucket, MA
Government
County
Nantucket, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Nantucket, MA
City
Washington, MA
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broad St#Live Events#Museum#Ma Tour#Theboxnantucket#Ma 02554 Join#Nlc#Fifth Bend Oyster Farm#Crazy Heart#Ma Join
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
New Orleans, LANBC News

First light shines on parts of New Orleans after Hurricane Ida

While nearly 1 million customers in Louisiana are still without power and Hurricane Ida's death toll rose from four to six, a glimmer of hope emerged Wednesday morning as one of the region's main utilities restored service for some in parts of New Orleans. "The first light shined early this...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy