Nantucket events coming soon
(NANTUCKET, MA) Live events are lining up on the Nantucket calendar.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Nantucket:
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Address: 16 Dave St, Nantucket, MA
Tour kicks off tomorrow night at @TheBoxNantucket on #Nantucket . Can’t wait! Dates and ticket info at https://matisyahuworld.com #LiveMusic
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Address: 34 Washington Street, Nantucket, MA 02554
Join the NLC for a tour of Nantucket Harbor and Fifth Bend Oyster Farm
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 09:00 AM
Address: 16 Dave St, Nantucket, MA
Ryan Bingham vaulted from obscurity to stardom in 2009 when he won an Oscar for co-writing "The Weary Kind" with T Bone Burnett. The song was the centerpiece of Crazy Heart, a drama about a...
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:30 AM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:30 AM
Address: Hummock Pond Rd, Nantucket, MA 02554
Join the Nantucket Land Council and Nantucket Conservation Foundation for a 2 hour educational tour of one of Nantucket's great ponds.
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Address: 13 Broad St, Nantucket, MA
Join us this summer for history-themed crafts in the Whaling Museum Discovery Center. Learn about the history of Nantucket through […]\n
