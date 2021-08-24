Live events coming up in Caribou

(CARIBOU, ME) Live events are lining up on the Caribou calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Caribou area:

Card Club Limestone, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 30 Main St, Limestone, ME

Come join other card enthusiasts and play a few hands of cribbage, bridge, gin rummy or any other card game! Manaus Books & Coffeeshop, 30 Main St, Limestone



Skydiving - Session 1 Presque Isle, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 650 Airport Dr, Presque Isle, ME

Join us along with Vacationland Skydiving at our annual Skydiving Event! We are so excited that this year's event will take place the same weekend as the Crown of Maine Balloon Fest ! This is...

Adult Flag Football Pre Season Meeting Presque Isle, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:15 PM

Address: 24 Chapman Rd, Presque Isle, ME

The Presque Isle Recreation and Parks Department will be offering its adult flag football league again this fall. There will be a meeting on Wednesday, August 25, at 5:15 pm at the Sargent Family...

JA Aroostook Golf Classic Presque Isle, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 35 Parkhurst Siding Rd, Presque Isle, ME

Support JA programs in Aroostook County. Join us for a day of fun, food, and prizes at the JA Aroostook Golf Classic. CASH PRIZES FOR TOP TEAMS In Both MEN & MIXED Divisions Teams Paid for both...

Take It Outside Adult Series - Eagle Lake Sporting Camps Caribou, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 55 Bennett Dr, Caribou, ME

Take It Outside Adult Series for area residents 18 and over. Outings and Classes to Help Adults "Fall" into Shape.... Registration TBA August 24 – Eagle Lake Sporting Camps, $40 lunch included...