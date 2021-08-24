Cancel
Parksville, KY

What’s up Parksville: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Parksville Bulletin
 7 days ago

(PARKSVILLE, KY) Live events are lining up on the Parksville calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Parksville area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bsGMZ_0bbOvOp600

McAfee Auctions

Harrodsburg, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Weekly auction and consignment sale at the McAfee Jamboree - 08/26/2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CgEzi_0bbOvOp600

Mercer County Farmers' Market

Harrodsburg, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Season: Summer Market Hours:May 1 - October 23, 2021Saturdays, 9:00 am - 1:00 pm June 2 - September 29, 2021Wednesdays, 2pm - 5pmLocation: Mercer County

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16ZNcT_0bbOvOp600

Bourbon and Bluegrass 2021

Danville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 105 East Walnut Street, Danville, KY 40422

Kick back on Constitution Square, sip bourbon & enjoy live music on Friday, Sept 24 at our inaugural Bourbon and Bluegrass event!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m7bLN_0bbOvOp600

Grand Open of SkySystemz

Harrodsburg, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Join SkySystemz for their Grand Open! Food and refreshments will be available. Payment Processing, Cloud POS, Business Management Software

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2byoQo_0bbOvOp600

Nobody Could Hurt Like Hank

Danville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 840 Stanford Rd, Danville, KY

Coming soon to the Historic Pioneer Playhouse, Danville, Ky. "Nobody Could Hurt Like Hank" The concert that never was…now is back on stage! A musical stage production dedicated to the immortal...

Parksville Bulletin

Parksville Bulletin

Parksville, KY
